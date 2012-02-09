*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
*Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
*Castor oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 747-877 748-877 733-850 732-847
(Auction price)
Market delivery 935-940 925-930 875-880 865-870
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 950-951 940-941 890-891 880-881
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,640 1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,670
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 619 995-1,000 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 800 775 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 810 785 1,260-1,265 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,790
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Palm olein 925-930 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed