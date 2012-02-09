*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. *Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 747-877 748-877 733-850 732-847 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-940 925-930 875-880 865-870 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-951 940-941 890-891 880-881 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,640 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 619 995-1,000 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 800 775 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 810 785 1,260-1,265 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 925-930 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed