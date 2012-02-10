* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 26,000-27,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 735-894 3,000 733-877 Gondal 5,000 630-876 4,500 650-871 Jasdan 1,000 713-832 1,000 750-817 Jamnagar 1,000 725-830 1,500 760-840 Junagadh 5,000 706-860 6,000 700-881 Keshod 1,000 695-845 1,000 690-852 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-894 747-877 735-860 733-850 (auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 395 1,020-1,235 1,025-1,245 Sesame (Black) 45 1,125-1,780 1,100-1,725 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 900 720-783 680-780 Rapeseeds 30 525-570 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,640 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,670 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 800 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 820 810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,790 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 925-930 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed