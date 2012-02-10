Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to buying enquiries from exporters. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 750-894 747-877 735-860 733-850 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,640 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 619 990-995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 810 800 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 820 810 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 Palm olein 920-925 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,100-18,200 18,000-18,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
