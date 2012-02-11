* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 28,000-29,000 versus 26,000-27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 ----000 4,000 735-894
Gondal --,000 ----000 5,000 630-876
Jasdan 1,000 730-825 1,000 713-832
Jamnagar 1,500 709-837 1,000 725-830
Junagadh 4,000 725-840 5,000 706-860
Keshod 2,000 710-833 1,000 695-845
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----000 750-894 ----000 735-860
(auction price)
Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880
(traders price)
Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0 0 1,020-1,235
Sesame (Black) --- 0 1,125-1,780
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0 0 720-783
Rapeseeds --- ----000 525-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,075 1,070 1,645 1,640
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,670
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 990-0,995 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 800 810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 810 820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,760-1,765 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil label tin 1,770-1,775 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,790-1,795 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,790
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190
Palm oil 920-925 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed