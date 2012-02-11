* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 28,000-29,000 versus 26,000-27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 ----000 4,000 735-894 Gondal --,000 ----000 5,000 630-876 Jasdan 1,000 730-825 1,000 713-832 Jamnagar 1,500 709-837 1,000 725-830 Junagadh 4,000 725-840 5,000 706-860 Keshod 2,000 710-833 1,000 695-845 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----000 750-894 ----000 735-860 (auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0 0 1,020-1,235 Sesame (Black) --- 0 1,125-1,780 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0 0 720-783 Rapeseeds --- ----000 525-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,075 1,070 1,645 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 990-0,995 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 800 810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 810 820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,760-1,765 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,770-1,775 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,790-1,795 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190 Palm oil 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed