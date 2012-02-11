* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil dropped further due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----000 750-894 ----000 735-860 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,075 1,070 1,645 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 617 985-0,990 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 800 810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 810 820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,760-1,765 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,770-1,775 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,790-1,795 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190 Palm olein 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,100-18,200 18,100-18,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed