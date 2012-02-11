* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil dropped further due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery ----000 750-894 ----000 735-860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,075 1,070 1,645 1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,670
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 617 985-0,990 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 800 810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 810 820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,760-1,765 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,770-1,775 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,790-1,795 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,790
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190
Palm olein 920-925 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,100-18,200 18,100-18,200
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed