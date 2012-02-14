* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 34,000-35,000 versus 25,000-,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 735-906 4,500 740-905
Gondal 5,500 700-901 6,500 691-880
Jasdan 1,000 750-810 1,000 740-833
Jamnagar 2,000 670-819 3,000 700-845
Junagadh 4,000 700-867 7,000 740-828
Keshod 1,500 688-815 2,500 714-821
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 750-906 755-905 735-860 740-865
(auction price)
Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880
(traders price)
Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 480 1,020-1,235 1,010-1,240
Sesame (Black) 25 1,100-1,650 1,050-1,553
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,200 730-775 750-780
Rapeseeds 50 530-585 530-565
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,640 1,640
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 607 975-980 980-985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 800 800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 810 810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,800
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200
Palm oil 915-920 915-920
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed