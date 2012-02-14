* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 34,000-35,000 versus 25,000-,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 735-906 4,500 740-905 Gondal 5,500 700-901 6,500 691-880 Jasdan 1,000 750-810 1,000 740-833 Jamnagar 2,000 670-819 3,000 700-845 Junagadh 4,000 700-867 7,000 740-828 Keshod 1,500 688-815 2,500 714-821 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 750-906 755-905 735-860 740-865 (auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,020-1,235 1,010-1,240 Sesame (Black) 25 1,100-1,650 1,050-1,553 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 730-775 750-780 Rapeseeds 50 530-585 530-565 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,070 1,640 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 607 975-980 980-985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 800 800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 810 810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200 Palm oil 915-920 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed