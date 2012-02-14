*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 750-906 755-905 735-860 740-865
(Auction price)
Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,075 1,070 1,647 1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 582 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 604 607 975-0,980 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 800 800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 810 810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,770-1,775 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,780-1,785 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,800-1,805 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200
Palm olein 915-920 915-920
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,100-18,200 18,100-18,200
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed