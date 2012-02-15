Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 740-907 5,000 735-906 Gondal 6,000 700-906 5,500 700-901 Jasdan 1,000 670-850 1,000 750-810 Jamnagar 1,500 740-833 2,000 670-819 Junagadh 4,500 645-880 4,000 700-867 Keshod 1,000 638-847 1,500 688-815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-907 750-906 740-870 735-860 (auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 225 1,020-1,230 1,020-1,235 Sesame (Black) 50 1,200-1,750 1,100-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 755-761 730-775 Rapeseeds 25 527-578 530-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,075 1,655 1,647 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 579 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 601 604 970-975 975-980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 795 810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil label tin 1,790-1,795 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 920-925 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0