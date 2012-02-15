* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 35,000-36,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 740-907 5,000 735-906 Gondal 6,000 700-906 5,500 700-901 Jasdan 1,000 670-850 1,000 750-810 Jamnagar 1,500 740-833 2,000 670-819 Junagadh 4,500 645-880 4,000 700-867 Keshod 1,000 638-847 1,500 688-815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 755-907 750-906 740-870 735-860 (auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 225 1,020-1,230 1,020-1,235 Sesame (Black) 50 1,200-1,750 1,100-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 755-761 730-775 Rapeseeds 25 527-578 530-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,080 1,075 1,655 1,647 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 579 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 601 604 970-975 975-980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 795 810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil label tin 1,790-1,795 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 920-925 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed