*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. *Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 755-907 750-906 740-870 735-860 (Auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,075 1,075 1,647 1,647 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 604 980-985 975-980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 780 800 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 790 810 1,260-1,265 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,780-1,785 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 920-925 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,100-18,200 18,100-18,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
