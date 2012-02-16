* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 37,000-38,000 versus 35,000-36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 738-951 6,000 740-907
Gondal 5,500 709-900 6,000 700-906
Jasdan 1,000 650-856 1,000 670-850
Jamnagar 1,000 722-835 1,500 740-833
Junagadh 4,000 644-864 4,500 645-880
Keshod 1,000 635-825 1,000 638-847
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 800-951 755-907 738-875 740-870
(auction price)
Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880
(traders price)
Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 800 1,020-1,210 1,020-1,230
Sesame (Black) 45 1,292-1,876 1,200-1,750
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,168 700-746 755-761
Rapeseeds 30 531-575 527-578
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,085 1,075 1,660 1,647
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 607 975-0,980 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 770 780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 780 790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil label tin 1,790-1,795 1,780-1,785
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,800
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180
Palm oil 920-925 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed