* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 37,000-38,000 versus 35,000-36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 738-951 6,000 740-907 Gondal 5,500 709-900 6,000 700-906 Jasdan 1,000 650-856 1,000 670-850 Jamnagar 1,000 722-835 1,500 740-833 Junagadh 4,000 644-864 4,500 645-880 Keshod 1,000 635-825 1,000 638-847 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 800-951 755-907 738-875 740-870 (auction price) Market delivery 935-940 935-940 875-880 875-880 (traders price) Plant delivery 950-951 950-951 890-891 890-891 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 1,020-1,210 1,020-1,230 Sesame (Black) 45 1,292-1,876 1,200-1,750 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,168 700-746 755-761 Rapeseeds 30 531-575 527-578 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,085 1,075 1,660 1,647 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 607 975-0,980 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 770 780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 780 790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil label tin 1,790-1,795 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Palm oil 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed