India's April tea exports drop 9.2 pct y/y-Board
MUMBAI, June 12 India's tea exports in April fell 9.2 percent from a year ago to 12.21 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 800-951 755-907 738-875 740-870 (Auction price) Market delivery 945-950 935-940 885-890 875-880 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 960-961 950-951 900-901 890-891 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,085 1,075 1,660 1,647 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 607 980-985 980-985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 775 780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 785 790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,790-1,795 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,100-18,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Jun 12 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 29 to June 02, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation -----------------------------