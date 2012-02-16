* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 800-951 755-907 738-875 740-870 (Auction price) Market delivery 945-950 935-940 885-890 875-880 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 960-961 950-951 900-901 890-891 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,085 1,075 1,660 1,647 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 607 980-985 980-985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 775 780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 785 790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,790-1,795 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Palm olein 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,100-18,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed