* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 34,000-35,000 versus 37,000-38,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 835-950 5,000 738-951
Gondal 4,000 740-915 5,500 709-900
Jasdan 1,000 690-870 1,000 650-856
Jamnagar 1,000 760-845 1,000 722-835
Junagadh 3,000 675-863 4,000 644-864
Keshod 1,000 660-820 1,000 635-825
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-950 800-951 835-880 738-875
(auction price)
Market delivery 945-950 945-950 885-890 885-890
(traders price)
Plant delivery 960-961 960-961 900-901 900-901
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 079 1,150-1,202 1,020-1,210
Sesame (Black) 40 1,075-1,885 1,292-1,876
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,105 710-0,740 700-0,746
Rapeseeds 45 530-570 531-575
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,095 1,085 1,675 1,660
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,690
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 607 985-0,990 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 785 775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 795 785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,780-1,785
Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,810
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 925-930 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed