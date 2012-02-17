* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 34,000-35,000 versus 37,000-38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 835-950 5,000 738-951 Gondal 4,000 740-915 5,500 709-900 Jasdan 1,000 690-870 1,000 650-856 Jamnagar 1,000 760-845 1,000 722-835 Junagadh 3,000 675-863 4,000 644-864 Keshod 1,000 660-820 1,000 635-825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-950 800-951 835-880 738-875 (auction price) Market delivery 945-950 945-950 885-890 885-890 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-961 960-961 900-901 900-901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 079 1,150-1,202 1,020-1,210 Sesame (Black) 40 1,075-1,885 1,292-1,876 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,105 710-0,740 700-0,746 Rapeseeds 45 530-570 531-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,085 1,675 1,660 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 607 985-0,990 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 795 785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,830 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 925-930 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed