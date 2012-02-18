* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved further due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:34,000-35,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 830-937 3,000 735-950
Gondal 5,500 760-916 4,000 740-915
Jasdan 500 700-875 1,000 690-870
Jamnagar 1,500 727-841 1,000 760-845
Junagadh 2,500 700-865 3,000 675-863
Keshod 1,000 645-830 1,000 660-820
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 840-937 850-950 830-865 735-880
(auction price)
Market delivery 945-950 945-950 885-890 885-890
(traders price)
Plant delivery 960-961 960-961 900-901 900-901
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 704 1,140-1,218 1,150-1,202
Sesame (Black) 58 1,300-1,920 1,075-1,885
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,120 700-746 710-740
Rapeseeds --- --- 530-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,105 1,095 1,690 1,675
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,710
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 617 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,830
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 930-935 925-930
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed