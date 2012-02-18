* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved further due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:34,000-35,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 830-937 3,000 735-950 Gondal 5,500 760-916 4,000 740-915 Jasdan 500 700-875 1,000 690-870 Jamnagar 1,500 727-841 1,000 760-845 Junagadh 2,500 700-865 3,000 675-863 Keshod 1,000 645-830 1,000 660-820 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 840-937 850-950 830-865 735-880 (auction price) Market delivery 945-950 945-950 885-890 885-890 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-961 960-961 900-901 900-901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 704 1,140-1,218 1,150-1,202 Sesame (Black) 58 1,300-1,920 1,075-1,885 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,120 700-746 710-740 Rapeseeds --- --- 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,105 1,095 1,690 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 617 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 930-935 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed