1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 840-937 850-950 730-865 735-880 (Auction price) Market delivery 945-950 945-950 885-890 885-890 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 960-961 960-961 900-901 900-901 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,095 1,680 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 617 995-1,000 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,830 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 930-935 925-930 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed