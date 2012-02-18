1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 840-937 850-950 730-865 735-880
(Auction price)
Market delivery 945-950 945-950 885-890 885-890
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 960-961 960-961 900-901 900-901
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,095 1,680 1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,710
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 617 995-1,000 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,830
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 930-935 925-930
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,000-18,100 18,200-18,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed