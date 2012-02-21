Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail buying. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 44,000-45,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 820-932 5,000 730-937 Gondal 8,000 782-907 5,500 760-916 Jasdan 1,000 733-890 500 700-875 Jamnagar 2,000 700-845 1,500 727-841 Junagadh 4,000 726-867 2,500 700-865 Keshod 1,500 690-824 1,000 645-830 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-932 840-937 820-850 730-865 (auction price) Market delivery 945-950 945-950 885-890 885-890 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-961 960-961 900-901 900-901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,120-1,211 1,140-1,218 Sesame (Black) 98 1,350-1,955 1,300-1,920 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 676-0,729 700-0,746 Rapeseeds 80 550-585 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,100 1,690 1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 619 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin 1,820-1,825 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,840-1,845 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price)