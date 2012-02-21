* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail buying. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 44,000-45,000 versus 34,000-35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 820-932 5,000 730-937 Gondal 8,000 782-907 5,500 760-916 Jasdan 1,000 733-890 500 700-875 Jamnagar 2,000 700-845 1,500 727-841 Junagadh 4,000 726-867 2,500 700-865 Keshod 1,500 690-824 1,000 645-830 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-932 840-937 820-850 730-865 (auction price) Market delivery 945-950 945-950 885-890 885-890 (traders price) Plant delivery 960-961 960-961 900-901 900-901 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,120-1,211 1,140-1,218 Sesame (Black) 98 1,350-1,955 1,300-1,920 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 676-0,729 700-0,746 Rapeseeds 80 550-585 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,100 1,690 1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 619 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 785 785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 795 795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin 1,820-1,825 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,840-1,845 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 930-935 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed