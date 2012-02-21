* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 845-932 840-937 820-850 730-865 (Auction price) Market delivery 955-960 945-950 905-910 885-890 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 970-971 960-961 920-921 900-901 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,680 1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 619 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,810-1,815 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 935-940 930-935 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati Ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,300-18,400 18,000-18,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed