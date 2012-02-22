* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil improved further due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:38,000-39,000 versus 44,000-45,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 820-935 6,000 820-932
Gondal 10,500 751-931 8,000 782-907
Jasdan 1,000 735-880 1,000 733-890
Jamnagar 500 740-852 2,000 700-845
Junagadh 4,000 755-900 4,000 726-867
Keshod 1,000 750-849 1,500 690-824
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 840-935 845-932 820-860 820-850
(auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 905-910 905-910
(traders price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 920-921 920-921
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 560 1,100-1,235 1,120-1,211
Sesame (Black) 48 1,115-1,950 1,350-1,955
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,625 696-741 676-729
Rapeseeds 50 535-591 550-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,105 1,100 1,685 1,680
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 624 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 780 780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 790 790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,810-1,815
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195
Palm oil 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed