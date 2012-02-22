*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. *Palm olien firmed up due to retail buying. *Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 840-935 845-932 820-860 820-850 (Auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 915-920 905-910 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 930-931 920-921 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,100 1,675 1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 624 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 940-945 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati Ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,300-18,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed 08:20 22Feb12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Feb 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:38,000-39,000 versus 44,000-45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 820-935 6,000 820-932 Gondal 10,500 751-931 8,000 782-907 Jasdan 1,000 735-880 1,000 733-890 Jamnagar 500 740-852 2,000 700-845 Junagadh 4,000 755-900 4,000 726-867 Keshod 1,000 750-849 1,500 690-824 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 840-935 845-932 820-860 820-850 (auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 905-910 905-910 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 920-921 920-921 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,100-1,235 1,120-1,211 Sesame (Black) 48 1,115-1,950 1,350-1,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,625 696-741 676-729 Rapeseeds 50 535-591 550-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,105 1,100 1,685 1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 624 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 780 780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 790 790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Wednesday, 22 February 2012 08:20:17RTRS {C}ENDS