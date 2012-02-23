* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Coconut oil declined due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 845-925 840-935 825-875 820-860 (Auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 915-920 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 930-931 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 624 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,775 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 935-940 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati Ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed 08:57 23Feb12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Feb 23 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 46,000-47,000 versus 38,000-39,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 825-925 6,000 820-935 Gondal 8,000 740-918 10,500 751-931 Jasdan 1,000 670-871 1,000 735-880 Jamnagar 1,000 825-895 1,500 740-852 Junagadh 5,000 675-926 4,000 755-900 Keshod 1,000 710-850 1,000 750-849 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 845-925 840-935 825-875 820-860 (auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 915-920 915-920 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 930-931 930-931 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 515 1,130-1,235 1,100-1,235 Sesame (Black) 140 1,400-2,032 1,115-1,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 691-739 696-741 Rapeseeds 70 530-590 535-591 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 624 995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 765 775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 775 785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 930-935 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,245-1,250 Vanaspati ghee 950-,955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed