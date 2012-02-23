* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
* Coconut oil declined due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 845-925 840-935 825-875 820-860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 915-920
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 930-931
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 624 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,775 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 935-940 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,245-1,250
Vanaspati Ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
08:57 23Feb12 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Feb 23
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 46,000-47,000 versus 38,000-39,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,000 825-925 6,000 820-935
Gondal 8,000 740-918 10,500 751-931
Jasdan 1,000 670-871 1,000 735-880
Jamnagar 1,000 825-895 1,500 740-852
Junagadh 5,000 675-926 4,000 755-900
Keshod 1,000 710-850 1,000 750-849
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 845-925 840-935 825-875 820-860
(auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 915-920 915-920
(traders price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 930-931 930-931
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 515 1,130-1,235 1,100-1,235
Sesame (Black) 140 1,400-2,032 1,115-1,950
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,250 691-739 696-741
Rapeseeds 70 530-590 535-591
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 624 995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 765 775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 775 785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 930-935 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,245-1,250
Vanaspati ghee 950-,955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
