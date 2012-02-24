* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 45,000- 46,000 versus 46,000-0,47,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 826-951 5,000 825-925 Gondal 7,500 771-940 8,000 740-918 Jasdan 1,000 700-875 1,000 670-871 Jamnagar 1,500 826-881 1,000 825-895 Junagadh 6,000 704-925 5,000 775-926 Keshod 2,000 733-860 1,000 710-850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 846-951 845-925 826-870 825-875 (auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,110-1,200 1,130-1,235 Sesame (Black) 108 1,450-2,050 1,400-2,032 Soybean --- --- -- Castorseed 1,225 670-0,725 691-0,739 Rapeseeds 75 525-595 530-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------ Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,095 1,680 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- -- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- -- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 760 760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 770 770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 940-945 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220 Vanaspati ghee 950- 955 950- 955 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed