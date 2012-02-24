* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 45,000- 46,000 versus 46,000-0,47,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 826-951 5,000 825-925
Gondal 7,500 771-940 8,000 740-918
Jasdan 1,000 700-875 1,000 670-871
Jamnagar 1,500 826-881 1,000 825-895
Junagadh 6,000 704-925 5,000 775-926
Keshod 2,000 733-860 1,000 710-850
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 846-951 845-925 826-870 825-875
(auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930
(traders price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 560 1,110-1,200 1,130-1,235
Sesame (Black) 108 1,450-2,050 1,400-2,032
Soybean --- --- --
Castorseed 1,225 670-0,725 691-0,739
Rapeseeds 75 525-595 530-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,095 1,680 1,675
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- --
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 760 760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 770 770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 940-945 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220
Vanaspati ghee 950- 955 950- 955
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed