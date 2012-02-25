* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 830-955 04,000 826-951 Gondal 06,500 790-931 07,500 771-940 Jasdan 1,000 725-879 1,000 700-875 Jamnagar 02,000 815-875 01,500 826-881 Junagadh 05,000 742-910 06,000 704-925 Keshod 01,500 735-850 02,000 733-860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 855-955 846-951 830-875 826-870 (auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,520 1,115-1,217 1,110-1,200 Sesame (Black) 137 1,440-2,032 1,450-2,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,680-0,726 0,670-0,725 Rapeseeds 015 540-598 525-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 625 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220 Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed