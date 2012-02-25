* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 830-955 04,000 826-951
Gondal 06,500 790-931 07,500 771-940
Jasdan 1,000 725-879 1,000 700-875
Jamnagar 02,000 815-875 01,500 826-881
Junagadh 05,000 742-910 06,000 704-925
Keshod 01,500 735-850 02,000 733-860
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 855-955 846-951 830-875 826-870
(auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930
(traders price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,520 1,115-1,217 1,110-1,200
Sesame (Black) 137 1,440-2,032 1,450-2,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,200 0,680-0,726 0,670-0,725
Rapeseeds 015 540-598 525-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 603 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 625 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 940-945 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220
Vanaspati ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed