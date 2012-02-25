*Groundnut oil prices held flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
*Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 855-955 846-951 830-875 826-870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 603 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 625 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 940-945 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,215-1,220
Vanaspati Ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed