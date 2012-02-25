*Groundnut oil prices held flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. *Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 855-955 846-951 830-875 826-870 (Auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,720 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 625 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,840 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,215-1,220 Vanaspati Ghee 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed