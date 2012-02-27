* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 50,000-51,000 versus 45,000-46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 830-965 4,000 830-955
Gondal 8,000 805-969 6,500 790-931
Jasdan 1,000 773-900 1,000 725-879
Jamnagar 3,000 839-893 2,000 815-875
Junagadh 7,000 790-914 5,000 742-910
Keshod 2,000 800-877 1,500 735-850
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-965 855-955 830-868 830-875
(auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930
(traders price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 560 1,100-1,225 1,115-1,217
Sesame (Black) 160 1,150-2,011 1,440-2,032
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,050 681-0,715 680-0,726
Rapeseeds 20 585-629 540-598
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,095 1,695 1,675
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 995-1,000 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 765 760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 775 770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235
Palm oil 940-945 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed