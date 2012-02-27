* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 50,000-51,000 versus 45,000-46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 830-965 4,000 830-955 Gondal 8,000 805-969 6,500 790-931 Jasdan 1,000 773-900 1,000 725-879 Jamnagar 3,000 839-893 2,000 815-875 Junagadh 7,000 790-914 5,000 742-910 Keshod 2,000 800-877 1,500 735-850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-965 855-955 830-868 830-875 (auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,100-1,225 1,115-1,217 Sesame (Black) 160 1,150-2,011 1,440-2,032 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 681-0,715 680-0,726 Rapeseeds 20 585-629 540-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,095 1,695 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 622 995-1,000 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 765 760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 775 770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Vanaspati ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed