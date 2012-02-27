*Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-965 855-955 830-868 830-875
(Auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,095 1,695 1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,720
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 990-0,995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,825-1,830 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,840
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235
Palm olein 940-945 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed