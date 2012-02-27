*Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. *Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-965 855-955 830-868 830-875 (Auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,095 1,695 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,720 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,825-1,830 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,840 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Palm olein 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed