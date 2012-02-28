* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 65,000-66,000 versus 50,000-51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 840-984 3,500 830-965
Gondal 6,500 800-947 8,000 805-969
Jasdan 1,000 780-903 1,000 773-900
Jamnagar 2,000 800-895 3,000 839-893
Junagadh 5,000 771-889 7,000 790-914
Keshod 1,500 790-871 2,000 800-877
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 860-984 850-965 840-873 830-868
(auction price)
Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930
(traders price)
Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 780 1,110-1,235 1,100-1,225
Sesame (Black) 90 1,152-1,951 1,150-2,011
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 950 668-709 681-715
Rapeseeds 30 580-656 585-629
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,115 1,110 1,700 1,695
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 619 990-995 990-995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 745 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 755 765 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil label tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240
Palm oil 945-950 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Vanaspati ghee 970-975 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed