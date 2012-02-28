* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 65,000-66,000 versus 50,000-51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 840-984 3,500 830-965 Gondal 6,500 800-947 8,000 805-969 Jasdan 1,000 780-903 1,000 773-900 Jamnagar 2,000 800-895 3,000 839-893 Junagadh 5,000 771-889 7,000 790-914 Keshod 1,500 790-871 2,000 800-877 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-984 850-965 840-873 830-868 (auction price) Market delivery 955-960 955-960 925-930 925-930 (traders price) Plant delivery 970-971 970-971 940-941 940-941 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 780 1,110-1,235 1,100-1,225 Sesame (Black) 90 1,152-1,951 1,150-2,011 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 950 668-709 681-715 Rapeseeds 30 580-656 585-629 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,115 1,110 1,700 1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 619 990-995 990-995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 745 755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 755 765 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,820-1,825 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil label tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,850-1,855 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 945-950 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed