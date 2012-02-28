* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 860-984 850-965 840-873 830-868 (Auction price) Market delivery 965-970 955-960 945-950 925-930 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 980-981 970-971 960-961 940-941 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,110 1,695 1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 619 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Palm olein 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Vanaspati Ghee 0,970-0,975 0,950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed