* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Coconut oil moved down due to weak advices from producing centers. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 835-973 4,000 840-984 Gondal 6,000 750-971 6,500 800-947 Jasdan 1,000 801-923 1,000 780-903 Jamnagar 1,500 735-858 2,000 800-895 Junagadh 4,000 790-906 5,000 771-889 Keshod 1,000 775-869 2,000 790-871 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-973 860-984 835-864 840-873 (auction price) Market delivery 965-970 965-970 945-950 945-950 (traders price) Plant delivery 980-981 980-981 960-961 960-961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 560 1,180-1,240 1,110-1,235 Sesame (Black) 72 1,212-1,945 1,152-1,951 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,450 676-707 668-709 Rapeseeds 50 570-650 580-656 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,110 1,700 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 985-0,990 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil label tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed