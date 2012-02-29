* Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-973 860-984 835-864 840-873
(Auction price)
Market delivery 965-970 965-970 945-950 945-950
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 980-981 980-981 960-961 960-961
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,110 1,695 1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 985-0,990 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 745 750 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 755 760 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,235-1,240
Palm olein 940-945 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200
Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,700-18,800 18,400-18,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed