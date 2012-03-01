* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 70,000-71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 840-992 6,000 835-973 Gondal 9,000 800-975 6,000 750-971 Jasdan 1,000 810-938 1,000 801-923 Jamnagar 3,000 744-880 1,500 735-858 Junagadh 5,000 815-946 4,000 790-906 Keshod 1,500 810-915 1,000 775-869 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 851-992 850-973 840-875 835-864 (auction price) Market delivery 965-970 965-970 945-950 945-950 (traders price) Plant delivery 980-981 980-981 960-961 960-961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 525 1,075-1,226 1,180-1,240 Sesame (Black) 125 1,330-2,026 1,212-1,945 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,530 677-712 676-707 Rapeseeds 70 572-640 570-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,110 1,700 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 617 980-0,985 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil label tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Palm oil 935-940 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed