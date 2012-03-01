* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 70,000-71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 840-992 6,000 835-973
Gondal 9,000 800-975 6,000 750-971
Jasdan 1,000 810-938 1,000 801-923
Jamnagar 3,000 744-880 1,500 735-858
Junagadh 5,000 815-946 4,000 790-906
Keshod 1,500 810-915 1,000 775-869
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 851-992 850-973 840-875 835-864
(auction price)
Market delivery 965-970 965-970 945-950 945-950
(traders price)
Plant delivery 980-981 980-981 960-961 960-961
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 525 1,075-1,226 1,180-1,240
Sesame (Black) 125 1,330-2,026 1,212-1,945
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,530 677-712 676-707
Rapeseeds 70 572-640 570-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,110 1,700 1,700
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 617 980-0,985 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil label tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Palm oil 935-940 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190
Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed