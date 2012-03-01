* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
* Palmolien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 851-992 850-973 840-875 835-864
(Auction price)
Market delivery 975-980 965-970 945-950 945-950
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 990-991 980-981 960-961 960-961
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,110 1,110 1,695 1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 592 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 614 617 980-0,985 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Palm olein 935-940 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190
Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 18,700-18,800 18,700-18,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed