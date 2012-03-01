* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. * Palmolien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 851-992 850-973 840-875 835-864 (Auction price) Market delivery 975-980 965-970 945-950 945-950 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 990-991 980-981 960-961 960-961 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,110 1,110 1,695 1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,730 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 592 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 614 617 980-0,985 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,815-1,820 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,845-1,850 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,850 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Palm olein 935-940 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 18,700-18,800 18,700-18,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed