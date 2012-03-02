* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 835-1,000 06,000 840-992 Gondal 09,500 806-976 09,000 800-975 Jasdan 1,500 780-921 1,000 810-938 Jamnagar 02,000 788-915 03,000 744-880 Junagadh 06,000 854-1,011 05,000 815-946 Keshod 02,000 848-960 01,500 810-815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,000 851-992 835-873 840-875 (auction price) Market delivery 985-990 975-980 945-950 945-950 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 990-991 960-961 960-961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,530 1,090-1,230 1,075-1,226 Sesame (Black) 130 1,320-1,975 1,330-2,026 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,620-0,666 0,677-0,712 Rapeseeds 080 565-624 572-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,110 1,715 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,750 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230 Palm oil 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,185-1,190 Vanaspati ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed