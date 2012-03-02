* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 835-1,000 06,000 840-992
Gondal 09,500 806-976 09,000 800-975
Jasdan 1,500 780-921 1,000 810-938
Jamnagar 02,000 788-915 03,000 744-880
Junagadh 06,000 854-1,011 05,000 815-946
Keshod 02,000 848-960 01,500 810-815
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,000 851-992 835-873 840-875
(auction price)
Market delivery 985-990 975-980 945-950 945-950
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 990-991 960-961 960-961
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,530 1,090-1,230 1,075-1,226
Sesame (Black) 130 1,320-1,975 1,330-2,026
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,200 0,620-0,666 0,677-0,712
Rapeseeds 080 565-624 572-640
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,120 1,110 1,715 1,700
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,750 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230
Palm oil 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,185-1,190
Vanaspati ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed