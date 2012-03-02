1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Coconut oil improved due to low arrivals from producing centers. 4. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. 5. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-1,000 851-992 835-873 840-875 (Auction price) Market delivery 985-990 975-980 945-950 945-950 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 990-991 960-961 960-961 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,130 1,110 1,725 1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 596 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 618 614 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,740 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,750 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,845-1,850 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230 Palm olein 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,185-1,190 Vanaspati Ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,000-19,100 18,700-18,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 835-1,000 06,000 840-992 Gondal 09,500 806-976 09,000 800-975 Jasdan 1,500 780-921 1,000 810-938 Jamnagar 02,000 788-915 03,000 744-880 Junagadh 06,000 854-1,011 05,000 815-946 Keshod 02,000 848-960 01,500 810-815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,000 851-992 835-873 840-875 (auction price) Market delivery 985-990 975-980 945-950 945-950 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 990-991 960-961 960-961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,530 1,090-1,230 1,075-1,226 Sesame (Black) 130 1,320-1,975 1,330-2,026 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,620-0,666 0,677-0,712 Rapeseeds 080 565-624 572-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,120 1,110 1,715 1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,750 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,815-1,820 Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,850 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230 Palm oil 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,185-1,190 Vanaspati ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed