1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil improved due to low arrivals from producing centers.
4. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
5. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-1,000 851-992 835-873 840-875
(Auction price)
Market delivery 985-990 975-980 945-950 945-950
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 990-991 960-961 960-961
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,130 1,110 1,725 1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 596 592 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 618 614 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,740 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,750 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,835-1,840 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,845-1,850 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,865-1,870 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230
Palm olein 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,185-1,190
Vanaspati Ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,000-19,100 18,700-18,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 835-1,000 06,000 840-992
Gondal 09,500 806-976 09,000 800-975
Jasdan 1,500 780-921 1,000 810-938
Jamnagar 02,000 788-915 03,000 744-880
Junagadh 06,000 854-1,011 05,000 815-946
Keshod 02,000 848-960 01,500 810-815
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,000 851-992 835-873 840-875
(auction price)
Market delivery 985-990 975-980 945-950 945-950
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 990-991 960-961 960-961
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,530 1,090-1,230 1,075-1,226
Sesame (Black) 130 1,320-1,975 1,330-2,026
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,200 0,620-0,666 0,677-0,712
Rapeseeds 080 565-624 572-640
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,120 1,110 1,715 1,700
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,740 1,730
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,750 1,200-1,205 1,230-1,235
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,825-1,830 1,815-1,820
Groundnut oil label tin 1,835-1,840 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,860 1,850
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230
Palm oil 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,185-1,190
Vanaspati ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed