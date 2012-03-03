* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,500 836-1,033 7,500 835-1,000
Gondal 8,000 805-990 9,500 806-976
Jasdan 1,000 800-913 1,500 780-921
Jamnagar 1,500 785-940 2,000 788-915
Junagadh 4,500 870-1,000 6,000 854-1,011
Keshod 1,000 850-970 2,000 848-960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 851-1,033 850-1,000 836-880 835-873
(auction price)
Market delivery 995-1,000 985-990 945-950 945-950
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,000-1,001 960-961 960-961
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 425 1,075-1,232 1,090-1,230
Sesame (Black) 60 1,360-1,971 1,320-1,975
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,250 630-0,681 620-0,666
Rapeseeds 200 560-616 565-624
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,740 1,725
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 596 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 990-0,995 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840
Groundnut oil label tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220
Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed