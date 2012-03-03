* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 836-1,033 7,500 835-1,000 Gondal 8,000 805-990 9,500 806-976 Jasdan 1,000 800-913 1,500 780-921 Jamnagar 1,500 785-940 2,000 788-915 Junagadh 4,500 870-1,000 6,000 854-1,011 Keshod 1,000 850-970 2,000 848-960 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 851-1,033 850-1,000 836-880 835-873 (auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 985-990 945-950 945-950 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,000-1,001 960-961 960-961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 425 1,075-1,232 1,090-1,230 Sesame (Black) 60 1,360-1,971 1,320-1,975 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 630-0,681 620-0,666 Rapeseeds 200 560-616 565-624 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,740 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,760 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 618 990-0,995 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil label tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,880 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220 Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed