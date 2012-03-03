* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 851-1,033 850-1,000 836-880 835-873 (Auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 985-990 945-950 945-950 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,000-1,001 960-961 960-961 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,740 1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 596 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 618 990-0,995 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220 Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,000-19,100 19,000-19,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed