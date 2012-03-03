* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 851-1,033 850-1,000 836-880 835-873
(Auction price)
Market delivery 995-1,000 985-990 945-950 945-950
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,000-1,001 960-961 960-961
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,140 1,130 1,740 1,725
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 596 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 618 990-0,995 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,845-1,850 1,835-1,840
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,880 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 935-940 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220
Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,000-19,100 19,000-19,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed