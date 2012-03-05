* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Coconut oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 11,500 828-1,015 6,500 836-1,033
Gondal 10,000 838-996 8,000 805-990
Jasdan 1,500 850-935 1,000 800-913
Jamnagar 2,000 813-960 1,500 785-940
Junagadh 5,000 900-1,040 4,500 870-1,000
Keshod 1,500 821-976 1,000 850-970
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 860-1,015 851-1,033 828-865 836-880
(auction price)
Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 945-950 945-950
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 960-961 960-961
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 400 1,120-1,238 1,075-1,232
Sesame (Black) 125 1,330-2,001 1,360-1,971
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,420 640-0,686 630-0,681
Rapeseeds 230 545-595 560-616
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,145 1,140 1,745 1,740
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,760
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 990-0,995 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,845-1,850
Groundnut oil label tin 1,860-1,865 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,880
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 940-945 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,215-1,220
Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed