* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,500 828-1,015 6,500 836-1,033 Gondal 10,000 838-996 8,000 805-990 Jasdan 1,500 850-935 1,000 800-913 Jamnagar 2,000 813-960 1,500 785-940 Junagadh 5,000 900-1,040 4,500 870-1,000 Keshod 1,500 821-976 1,000 850-970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 860-1,015 851-1,033 828-865 836-880 (auction price) Market delivery 995-1,000 995-1,000 945-950 945-950 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,010-1,011 1,010-1,011 960-961 960-961 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 400 1,120-1,238 1,075-1,232 Sesame (Black) 125 1,330-2,001 1,360-1,971 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,420 640-0,686 630-0,681 Rapeseeds 230 545-595 560-616 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,145 1,140 1,745 1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 990-0,995 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,850-1,855 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil label tin 1,860-1,865 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,880-1,885 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 940-945 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,215-1,220 Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed