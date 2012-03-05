* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Coconut oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 860-1,015 851-1,033 828-865 836-880 (Auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 995-1,000 935-940 945-950 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,010-1,011 950-951 960-961 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,145 1,140 1,745 1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,770 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 620 990-0,995 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,855-1,860 1,845-1,850 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,865-1,870 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,890 1,880 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 935-940 935-940 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,215-1,220 Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,100-19,200 19,000-19,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed