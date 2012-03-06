* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 830-0,995 11,500 828-1,015
Gondal 08,500 815-1,001 10,000 838-996
Jasdan 1,000 864-960 1,500 850-935
Jamnagar 01,500 800-974 02,000 813-960
Junagadh 04,500 910-1,002 05,000 900-1,040
Keshod 01,000 825-982 01,500 821-976
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 855-0,995 860-1,015 830-900 828-865
(auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 935-940 935-940
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 950-951 950-951
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,070-1,225 1,120-1,238
Sesame (Black) 050 1,325-1,990 1,330-2,001
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,225 0,638-0,691 0,640-0,686
Rapeseeds 150 565-607 545-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,145 1,755 1,745
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,770
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 945-950 940-945
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed