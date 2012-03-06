* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 830-0,995 11,500 828-1,015 Gondal 08,500 815-1,001 10,000 838-996 Jasdan 1,000 864-960 1,500 850-935 Jamnagar 01,500 800-974 02,000 813-960 Junagadh 04,500 910-1,002 05,000 900-1,040 Keshod 01,000 825-982 01,500 821-976 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 855-0,995 860-1,015 830-900 828-865 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 935-940 935-940 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 950-951 950-951 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,070-1,225 1,120-1,238 Sesame (Black) 050 1,325-1,990 1,330-2,001 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,225 0,638-0,691 0,640-0,686 Rapeseeds 150 565-607 545-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,145 1,755 1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,780 1,770 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,855-1,860 Groundnut oil label tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,900 1,890 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 945-950 940-945 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed