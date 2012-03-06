* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 855-995 860-1,015 830-900 828-865
(Auction price)
Market delivery 985-990 985-0,990 935-940 935-940
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 950-951 950-951
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,145 1,750 1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,780 1,770
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 598 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 627 620 1,000-1,005 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 750 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 760 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,855-1,860
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,865-1,870
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,900 1,890
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 945-950 935-940
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,200-19,300 19,100-19,200
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed