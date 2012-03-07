* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 835-0,984 10,000 830-0,995 Gondal 4,500 822-0,980 8,500 815-1,001 Jasdan 000 ----000 1,000 864-960 Jamnagar 1,000 840-975 1,500 800-974 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,500 910-1,002 Keshod 1,000 828-960 1,000 825-982 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 890-0,984 855-0,995 835-860 830-900 (auction price) Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 935-940 935-940 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 950-951 950-951 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 522 1,060-1,219 1,070-1,225 Sesame (Black) 80 1,350-2,000 1,325-1,990 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 641-0,707 638-0,691 Rapeseeds 110 570-605 565-607