* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 835-0,984 10,000 830-0,995
Gondal 4,500 822-0,980 8,500 815-1,001
Jasdan 000 ----000 1,000 864-960
Jamnagar 1,000 840-975 1,500 800-974
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,500 910-1,002
Keshod 1,000 828-960 1,000 825-982
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 890-0,984 855-0,995 835-860 830-900
(auction price)
Market delivery 985-0,990 985-0,990 935-940 935-940
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,000-1,001 1,000-1,001 950-951 950-951
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 522 1,060-1,219 1,070-1,225
Sesame (Black) 80 1,350-2,000 1,325-1,990
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 641-0,707 638-0,691
Rapeseeds 110 570-605 565-607