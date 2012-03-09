* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 800-1,008 4,000 835-0,984
Gondal 5,000 817-0,990 4,500 822-0,980
Jasdan 1,000 850-980 1,000 864-960
Jamnagar 1,500 875-977 1,000 840-975
Junagadh 4,000 900-1,013 4,500 910-1,002
Keshod 1,000 850-944 1,000 828-960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 885-1,008 890-0,984 800-890 835-860
(auction price)
Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920
(traders price)
Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 520 1,070-1,230 1,060-1,219
Sesame (Black) --- 000-0,000 1,350-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 875 661-0,707 641-0,707
Rapeseeds 200 575-615 570-605
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,155 1,765 1,758
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,790
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 637 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 755 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 765 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil label tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,910
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 955-960 945-950
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed