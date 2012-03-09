* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien gained due to bullish advices from global markets.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 885-1,008 890-0,984 800-890 835-860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,155 1,765 1,758
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,790
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 637 1,025-1,030 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 755 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 765 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,910
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 965-970 955-960
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,800-19,900 19,200-19,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed