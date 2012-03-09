* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to bullish advices from global markets. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 885-1,008 890-0,984 800-890 835-860 (Auction price) Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,155 1,765 1,758 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,800 1,790 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 637 1,025-1,030 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 755 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 765 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,885-1,890 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,920 1,910 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 965-970 955-960 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,800-19,900 19,200-19,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed