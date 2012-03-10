* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 750-1,016 4,000 800-1,008
Gondal 4,000 800-0,979 5,000 817-0,990
Jasdan 1,000 870-993 1,000 850-980
Jamnagar 1,000 880-960 1,500 875-977
Junagadh 3,000 845-1,000 4,000 900-1,013
Keshod 1,000 836-950 1,000 850-944
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,016 885-1,008 750-917 800-890
(auction price)
Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920
(traders price)
Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 485 1,070-1,224 1,070-1,230
Sesame (Black) 25 1,285-1,925 1,350-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 641-0,703 661-0,707
Rapeseeds 80 570-619 575-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,160 1,770 1,765
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 647 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,920
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 960-965 965-970
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed