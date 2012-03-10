* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 750-1,016 4,000 800-1,008 Gondal 4,000 800-0,979 5,000 817-0,990 Jasdan 1,000 870-993 1,000 850-980 Jamnagar 1,000 880-960 1,500 875-977 Junagadh 3,000 845-1,000 4,000 900-1,013 Keshod 1,000 836-950 1,000 850-944 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,016 885-1,008 750-917 800-890 (auction price) Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920 (traders price) Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 485 1,070-1,224 1,070-1,230 Sesame (Black) 25 1,285-1,925 1,350-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 641-0,703 661-0,707 Rapeseeds 80 570-619 575-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,160 1,770 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 647 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 960-965 965-970 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed