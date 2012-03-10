1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-1,016 885-1,008 750-917 800-890 (Auction price) Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,980-0,981 0,980-0,981 930-931 930-931 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,170 1,160 1,775 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 647 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 960-965 965-970 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,800-19,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 750-1,016 4,000 800-1,008 Gondal 4,000 800-0,979 5,000 817-0,990 Jasdan 1,000 870-993 1,000 850-980 Jamnagar 1,000 880-960 1,500 875-977 Junagadh 3,000 845-1,000 4,000 900-1,013 Keshod 1,000 836-950 1,000 850-944 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,016 885-1,008 750-917 800-890 (auction price) Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920 (traders price) Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 485 1,070-1,224 1,070-1,230 Sesame (Black) 25 1,285-1,925 1,350-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 641-0,703 661-0,707 Rapeseeds 80 570-619 575-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,160 1,770 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 647 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 960-965 965-970 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed