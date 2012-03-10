1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply.
3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-1,016 885-1,008 750-917 800-890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,980-0,981 0,980-0,981 930-931 930-931
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,170 1,160 1,775 1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 620 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 642 647 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,900-1,905 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,910-1,915 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,930-1,935 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,920
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 960-965 965-970
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,800-19,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 750-1,016 4,000 800-1,008
Gondal 4,000 800-0,979 5,000 817-0,990
Jasdan 1,000 870-993 1,000 850-980
Jamnagar 1,000 880-960 1,500 875-977
Junagadh 3,000 845-1,000 4,000 900-1,013
Keshod 1,000 836-950 1,000 850-944
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,016 885-1,008 750-917 800-890
(auction price)
Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920
(traders price)
Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 485 1,070-1,224 1,070-1,230
Sesame (Black) 25 1,285-1,925 1,350-2,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 650 641-0,703 661-0,707
Rapeseeds 80 570-619 575-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,160 1,770 1,765
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,810 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 647 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890
Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,930 1,920
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 960-965 965-970
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
