* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 45,000-46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 740-995 3,500 750-1,016 Gondal 5,000 870-980 4,000 800-979 Jasdan 1,000 845-981 1,000 870-993 Jamnagar 1,500 850-954 1,000 880-960 Junagadh 4,000 825-993 3,000 845-1,000 Keshod 1,500 835-937 1,000 836-950 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-995 850-1,016 740-915 750-917 (auction price) Market delivery 965-970 965-970 915-920 915-920 (traders price) Plant delivery 980-981 980-981 930-931 930-931 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 320 1,070-1,212 1,070-1,224 Sesame (Black) 150 1,350-1,970 1,285-1,925 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,050 632-680 641-703 Rapeseeds 200 580-620 570-619 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,170 1,765 1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 642 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 955-960 960-965 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed