* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 45,000-46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 740-995 3,500 750-1,016
Gondal 5,000 870-980 4,000 800-979
Jasdan 1,000 845-981 1,000 870-993
Jamnagar 1,500 850-954 1,000 880-960
Junagadh 4,000 825-993 3,000 845-1,000
Keshod 1,500 835-937 1,000 836-950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-995 850-1,016 740-915 750-917
(auction price)
Market delivery 965-970 965-970 915-920 915-920
(traders price)
Plant delivery 980-981 980-981 930-931 930-931
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 320 1,070-1,212 1,070-1,224
Sesame (Black) 150 1,350-1,970 1,285-1,925
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,050 632-680 641-703
Rapeseeds 200 580-620 570-619
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,170 1,765 1,775
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 642 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,890-1,895 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil label tin 1,900-1,905 1,910-1,915
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,920-1,925 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 955-960 960-965
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed