* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 80,000-81,000 versus 70,000-71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 745-1,009 3,500 740-995 Gondal 4,500 846-991 5,000 870-980 Jasdan 1,000 876-985 1,000 845-981 Jamnagar 1,000 800-990 1,500 850-954 Junagadh 3,500 810-1,000 4,000 825-993 Keshod 1,500 808-960 1,500 835-937 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 831-1,009 825-995 745-911 740-915 (auction price) Market delivery 965-970 965-970 915-920 915-920 (traders price) Plant delivery 980-981 980-981 930-931 930-931 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 450 1,070-1,231 1,070-1,212 Sesame (Black) 105 1,320-1,965 1,350-1,970 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 975 628-691 632-680 Rapeseeds 200 575-615 580-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,160 1,765 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 639 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,170-1,175 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,190-1,195 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 955-960 955-960 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed