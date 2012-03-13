* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 831-1,009 825-995 745-911 740-915 (Auction price) Market delivery 965-970 965-970 915-920 915-920 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 980-981 980-981 930-931 930-931 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,160 1,765 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 639 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 740 735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 750 745 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,905-1,910 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 955-960 955-960 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 20,500-20,600 20,500-20,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed