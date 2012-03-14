* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 75,000-76,000 versus 80,000-81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 780-994 3,500 745-1,009
Gondal 4,000 854-988 4,500 846-991
Jasdan 1,000 840-999 1,000 876-985
Jamnagar 1,500 813-978 1,000 800-990
Junagadh 3,000 800-1,022 3,500 810-1,000
Keshod 1,000 815-983 1,500 808-960
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 845-0,994 831-1,009 780-920 745-911
(auction price)
Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920
(traders price)
Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 750 1,080-1,240 1,070-1,231
Sesame (Black) 60 1,280-1,760 1,320-1,965
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,025 636-0,691 628-0,691
Rapeseeds 200 611-645 575-615
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,160 1,765 1,765
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 643 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm oil 960-965 955-960
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed