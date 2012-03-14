* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to short supply.
* Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 845-0,994 831-1,009 780-920 745-911
(Auction price)
Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,980-0,981 0,980-0,981 930-931 930-931
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,160 1,765 1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,820 1,820
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 626 621 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 648 643 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,905-1,910 1,905-1,910
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,940 1,940
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein 960-965 955-960
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 20,500-20,600 20,500-20,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed