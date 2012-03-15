* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up further due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:72,000-73,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 790-985 3,000 780-994 Gondal 4,500 810-982 4,000 854-988 Jasdan 1,000 850-978 1,000 840-999 Jamnagar 1,000 800-981 1,500 813-978 Junagadh 2,500 809-1,003 3,000 800-1,022 Keshod 1,000 800-965 1,000 815-983 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 846-0,985 845-0,994 790-925 780-920 (auction price) Market delivery 965-0,970 965-0,970 915-920 915-920 (traders price) Plant delivery 980-0,981 980-0,981 930-931 930-931 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 664 1,070-1,230 1,080-1,240 Sesame (Black) 36 1,310-1,975 1,280-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 646-700 636-691 Rapeseeds 400 620-645 611-645 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,160 1,765 1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,820 1,820 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 648 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 755 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 765 755 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil label tin 1,905-1,910 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,940 1,940 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 960-965 960-965 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 970-975 970-975 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed